Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath As India’s 15th President Today

Bhubaneswar: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take an oath as the 15th President of India at the central hall of Parliament on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10:15 am followed by a 21-gun salute. The Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath to her whereas the President will then deliver an address.

The ceremony will be attended by Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers including Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government.

When and Where to Watch the President swearing-in ceremony: The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10 am live telecast will be available on Kalinga TV.

To watch the live telecast of swearing-in ceremony, one can visit the LIVE TV or Youtube.

Notably, Droupadi Murmu will become the first tribal and only second woman President of India. Murmu scripted history as she defeated Opposition Yashwant Sinha and got 2824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803 votes, while Sinha had only managed to get 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177. Murmu had crossed the majority mark (5,28,491) after the third round of counting.

A stern disciplinarian, as acknowledged by her daughter Itishree Ganesh Hembram, her teaching experience may prove handy – brooking no nonsense from errant politicians, but without wielding the proverbial cane!

As Murmu prepares to enter the majestic Presidential Palace, her thoughts would stray to her humble beginnings in the small village of Uparbeda, Odisha, where she is born in a Santhal tribe family, and had two brothers — Bhagat (deceased) and Taranisen, who is now her close aide.

After her schooling, uncle, Kartik Charan Majhi, a former MLA and Minister (1967), took her to Bhubaneswar to enable her complete her higher education, and graduated as a B.A. (1979) from the Rama Devi Women’s College.

That year, she secured a clerical job in the Odisha government and worked there for several years and meanwhile, got married to a Bank of India employee, Shyam Charan Murmu, who lived in Pahadpur, around 10 km from Uparbeda.

In 1997, the BJP fielded Murmu for the Rairangpur Municipal Council elections and she was elected as a Councillor – green-signalling her spiralling political career.

Three years later, in 2000, she became a BJP MLA, repeated the feat in 2004 and also served as a Minister of State for five years handling various portfolios, and in 2015 became the first woman-ever from Odisha to be appointed Governor of Jharkhand.