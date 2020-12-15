weather in odisha
Drop In Temperatures Likely In Odisha, Light Drizzle Expected In Few Districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  A marked winter chill is being currently felt in Odisha. The minimum temperature has fallen by 2 to 3 degrees in almost of the districts. Dense fog has also been experienced in various parts of the state.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center at Bhubaneswar there will be no significant change in temperature in the state for next two to three days.

Light rain in the north western districts of Odisha is likely by December 16. By December 19 there will be a decrease in temperature by 4 degree Celsius and severe winter might be experienced in the state.

The minimum recorded temperature in Phulbani was 12 degree Celsius. However, the weather will remain dry in Odisha for the next two days.

The northwestern districts of Odisha like Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar are likely to receive light rainfall on December 14 whereas the rest of the districts will continue to have dry weather.

