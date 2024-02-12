Drone seen flying over Jagannath Temple, visuals go viral: WATCH

Puri: There has been a visual that has gone viral in social media where a drone seen flying over Jagannath Temple in Puri, said reports on Monday.

The drone flew over the Puri temple yet again, said reports. The entire visual has gone viral on social media after the boy who shot the video shared it on his personal social media profile.

The video garnered huge number of views in a very short frame of time. A complaint has been lodged regarding this drone is seen flying over Jagannath Temple at the Singhadwar police station in Puri.

The video shows the drone flying in very close proximity to the Temple. The drone used in the shoot is a private drone said reports. It is worth mentioning here that, the area above and around the Puri Jagannath Temple is a “no fly zone.”

The youth who had taken drone shots and made a video of the famous Srimandir in Puri has apologized in a video. In December 2022 a video was doing rounds n various social media platforms in which close up drone shots of the Srimandir had been used.

The shots were created on a drone with high resolution camera by a youth identified as Animesh Chakravarty. The Youtuber has apologized to Lord Jagannath and said that he did not know that it was a ‘no-fly zone’.

The incident of flying a drone over the temple had gone viral on YouTube. The Srimandir administration has taken the incident seriously. It is noteworthy that, no photos or videos can be taken of the temple which has been declared a prohibited area by ASI.

It is noteworthy that, steps have to be taken to prevent the recurrence of the incident in the future. Security Administrator of the Jagannath Temple V. S. Chandrasekhar Rao, has said in a statement.