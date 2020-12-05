no helmet dl cancellation odisha
Beware! Driving License To Get Suspended If Pillion Rider Is Helmetless In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha on Saturday warned to cancel the driving license (DL) of the bike riders if the pillion rider is found helmetless.

The STA Department, in a tweet, informed that the bike rider and the pillion rider have to wear helmet while traveling. However, in case the pillion rider is found without a helmet then the driving license of the person who rides the two-wheeler will be suspended.

The State authority has also urged everyone to wear helmets for their safety.

The STA’s announcement came after RTO, Cuttack suspended over 40 licenses and penalized the traffic rule violators yesterday. “In a joint checking with Olatpur Police, on 4th Dec, 92 MC riders penalised for not wearing of helmet. 42 DLs suspended and Rs1,34,000/- penalty imposed. Please wear helmet, save your life and escape from penalty,” tweeted the RTO.

