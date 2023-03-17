Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Drivers strike put on hold, association president issues video

The Drivers strike has finally been put on hold, informed the  association president Prasanta Menduli on Friday. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda
drivers strike put on hold

Bhubaneswar: The Drivers strike has finally been put on hold, informed the association president Prasanta Menduli on Friday. It is worth mentioning that the information on the suspension of the strike was provided by way of a video issued by the Drivers Association President.

The Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena had urged the agitating drivers to call off the strike on Friday, said reports. It is worth mentioning that, the drivers continued their strike even after discussion with the government said sources.

The Water Resources, Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, said in the Odisha Assembly earlier today that three months have been sought and that hopefully the drivers association will cooperate.

The Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha however had earlier said that, the agitating drivers want the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make announcement about the fulfillment of demands.

Much to the delight of the travelers however, the stranded due to the drivers strike in Odisha, private bus owners have decided to call off the strike on Friday. The Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha has promised and assured to take the required steps within three months.

It is worth mentioning that, the protests called by Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha across Odisha has reached its third day on Friday. The drivers have seen protesting on the roads with posters, banners and placard Across Odisha.

Passengers were left stranded in various places of the state as buses, cabs and transport vehicles remained stranded across the state on Wednesday following an indefinite ‘quit steering’ call by the driver Mahansanga.

