Drivers strike in Odisha, people face numerous issues

The Odisha Driver Ekata Mahamanch (Drivers’ Association) has begun its indefinite strike over a 10-point charter of demands. 

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Driver Ekata Mahamanch (Drivers’ Association) has begun its indefinite strike over a 10-point charter of demands. The Drivers Association has blocked a number of roads and national Highways across Odisha said reports on Wednesday.

The Drivers’ Association had clarified yesterday that drivers from across 314 blocks in 30 districts will take part in the strike. The travelers are facing a number of issues de to the bus strike, said reports.

It is said that over 5 lakh drivers will take part in the indefinite strike for their different demands which include social security, including pension after age 60, insurance, and death benefits.

Meanwhile, five different associations including All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA, Odisha Motor Chalak Sangha and Orissa Truck Owners Association will not be part of the bandh.

Transport minister Tukuni Sahu said that a committee will be constituted to look into the demands of the Odisha Driver Ekata Mahamanch. She also appealed to the protesters not to cause inconvenience to the public and the students who are appearing exams.

Security preparedness has been made in several districts across Odisha to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

