Drivers’ strike in Odisha: Know what will ply and what not

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Driver Ekata Mahamanch (Drivers’ Association) is all set to begin its indefinite strike over a 10-point charter of demands.

The Drivers’ Association has clarified that drivers from across 314 blocks in 30 districts will take part in the strike, which will be observed peacefully.

It is said that over 5 lakh drivers will take part in the indefinite strike for their different demands which include social security, including pension after age 60, insurance, and death benefits.

However, the association said that the emergency vehicles and the vehicles carrying the students will be exempted from the strike.

Meanwhile, five different associations including All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA, Odisha Motor Chalak Sangha and Orissa Truck Owners Association will not be part of the bandh.

Meanwhile, Transport minister Tukuni Sahu said that a committee will be constituted to look into the demands of the Odisha Driver Ekata Mahamanch.

She also appealed to the protesters not to cause inconvenience to the public and the students who are appearing exams.

The state government also directed all concerned officials of each district to put a contingency plan to prevent inconvenience to the public during the bandh.

Likewise, Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said that strict action will be taken if any untoward situation is created on public roads or attempts are made to stop vehicular traffic.