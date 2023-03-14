Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Drivers’ strike in Odisha: Know what will ply and what not

The Drivers’ Association has clarified that drivers from across 314 blocks in 30 districts will take part in the strike, which will be observed peacefully.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
truck hits auto-rikshaw in Kamakhyanagar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Driver Ekata Mahamanch (Drivers’ Association) is all set to begin its indefinite strike over a 10-point charter of demands.

The Drivers’ Association has clarified that drivers from across 314 blocks in 30 districts will take part in the strike, which will be observed peacefully.

It is said that over 5 lakh drivers will take part in the indefinite strike for their different demands which include social security, including pension after age 60, insurance, and death benefits.

However, the association said that the emergency vehicles and the vehicles carrying the students will be exempted from the strike.

Meanwhile, five different associations including All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA, Odisha Motor Chalak Sangha and Orissa Truck Owners Association will not be part of the bandh.

Take a look

National Conference on Science & Technology for a Sustainable…

Follow 5T Principles, Work for Streamlining Service Delivery to…

Meanwhile, Transport minister Tukuni Sahu said that a committee will be constituted to look into the demands of the Odisha Driver Ekata Mahamanch.

She also appealed to the protesters not to cause inconvenience to the public and the students who are appearing exams.

The state government also directed all concerned officials of each district to put a contingency plan to prevent inconvenience to the public during the bandh.

Likewise, Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said that strict action will be taken if any untoward situation is created on public roads or attempts are made to stop vehicular traffic.

Subadh Nayak 8592 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

925 people died in elephant attacks in Odisha in 10 years

State

ECoR achieves scrap disposal target much before end of fiscal, earns Rs 215 Cr till…

State

Baby born without head and mouth in Mayurbhanj

State

Class 8 student death due to hot dal falling on him, leads to suspension of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7