Driver killed, another critical as two trucks collide head-on in Odisha’s Dhenkanal dist

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident a driver was killed when another sustained critical injury as two trucks collided head-on in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place near Mundeilo Chowk on the National Highway No. 53 under Parajanga Police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Mahapatra of Deogaon under Gandia Police limits. The injured person has been identified as Antarjyami Sahu of Gundurujharana in Kishorenagar area of Angul district.

As per reports, the two trucks were coming from opposite directions and hit each other face to face near Mundeilo chhaka. Following the accidents the locals rushed the two critically injured persons to the Parajanga Community Health Centre. However, Ajit succumbed to the injury while undergoing treatment.

After getting information, Parajanga Police reached the spot and seized the two trucks. Further investigation of the case is underway while the probing police personnel are trying to find under which circumstances the two trucks collided with each other.