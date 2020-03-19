Driver killed after getting pressed under the tractor he was driving in Odisha

Sambalpur: A tractor driver was killed in a road mishap in Kuchinda area in this district of Odisha on Thursday. Strange thing is that he was pressed under the vehicle he was driving.

The deceased has been identified as Bishu Singh of Kuchinda. His original place is Dhenkanal.

As per reports, the tractor was laden with electric polls. When it was passing through Ramji pada near Sahu colony on the outskirts of Kuchinda, the wheels of the vehicle jammed in clay. As a result the vehicle overturned pressing the driver under it.

After getting information Kuchinda Police rushed to the accident spot and straightened the tractor with the help of a JCB. Police rescued Bishu and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, in the hospital the doctor announced that he was brought dead.

A case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway.