Driver dies as truck falls off from under construction over-bridge in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A speeding truck falls off from an under construction over bridge killing the driver in Jharpokharia near Bombay square here in Odisha today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the truck was coming from Kolkata. In the meantime, it took the wrong way into the under-constructed over bridge. Seeing the truck approaching through the wrong way, the people who were present on the spot waved their hands and signaled the truck driver to stop.

However, the effort was in vain, as the truck driver failed to apply breaks on time due to its speed and reportedly fell off from the bridge.

Soon, the local people reached the truck, rescued the driver and sent him to the hospital for treatment under critical condition. However, he was declared bright dead by the doctors.

A situation of tension has emerged in the place following the accident and the carelessness of the administration for not barricading the under construction over-bridge.