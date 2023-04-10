Driver dead, helper critical in freak accident in Odisha

Balasore: In a tragic freak accident a truck driver has lost his life whereas one other is said to be critical in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday.

According to available reports, the truck driver was killed after being hit by another truck while getting down from the vehicle.

The incident took place near the Talanagar Chhak in Soro area of Balasore.

It is worth mentioning that the helper is still critical and has been rushed to the nearby hospital by the locals.

The Soro police has reached the spot and has seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Further investigation is underway in the matter.