Mayurbhanj: Truck skid off ghats yet again. The accident has taken place in Duarsuni ghats under Bagriposi police station of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Reports say, the truck skid off from an elevation of almost 80 ft, the driver died on the spot while the helper has been said to be critical. The truck was transporting onions from Nasik to Kolkata.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. Locals however claim that the driver must have dozed off and lost control over the wheels since the incident took place in the wee hours of the morning or very late at night.

The police have reached the spot, they are investigating into the matter. The locals have rescued the helper and rushed him to the nearest hospital. He is said to be critical. The body of the driver has been recovered by the police and sent for postmortem.