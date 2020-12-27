Keonjhar: Truck driver dies on the spot as the vehicle falls off newly constructed bridge near NH -10 under Keonjhar Town Police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reports, the truck which was moving at a very high speed on NH-10. Presumably it lost control and hit the road divider.

The impact of the incident was so high that the cabin of the truck detached from the body of the vehicle.

On being informed about the accident the police rushed the spot seized the vehicle and recovered the driver’s body. The body was sent for an autopsy to the nearest hospital.

The cops have initiated a probe in this regard for discovering new facts.