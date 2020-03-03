Driver critical as goods truck overturns in Balasore

Balasore: At least one person sustained critical injuries after a truck turned turtle at Nidhipanda Chhak on National Highway in Balasore town last night.

The injured person happens to be the driver of the vehicle though his identity is yet to be ascertained.

As per the report, the ten-wheeler truck was en-route to Andhra Pradesh from Kolkata to deliver goods consignment late in the night when the driver dozed at wheels causing the overturn.

The driver who remained trapped inside the mangled truck for hours before being rescued by local police and sent to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

Police have seized the mangled truck.