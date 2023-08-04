Driver charred to death as truck catches fire in Odisha

In a shocking incident, a driver has been charred to death after a truck caught fire in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reports on Friday.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
truck catches fire in odisha

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a driver has been charred to death after a truck caught fire in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, another truck pushed the truck from behind. A fatal road accident occurred near Keonjhar district under Sadar Police Station National Highway No. 48 near Meeuldiha village.

The aluminum sheet truck caught fire after hitting the iron sheet truck. As a result, the driver of the vehicle was burnt alive. Identity of deceased driver not found.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. The vehicle was mostly gutted and its contents also caught fire.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

 

You might also like
State

Floods in Odisha: Holiday declared for schools in four blocks of Bhadrak district

State

Floods in Odisha: 5 feet water flows on roads in Athagarh

State

6 districts put on alert as water level in Mahanadi rises

State

Holiday declared for schools and AWCs of 5 blocks in Jajpur district tomorrow 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans