Driver charred to death as truck catches fire in Odisha

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a driver has been charred to death after a truck caught fire in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, another truck pushed the truck from behind. A fatal road accident occurred near Keonjhar district under Sadar Police Station National Highway No. 48 near Meeuldiha village.

The aluminum sheet truck caught fire after hitting the iron sheet truck. As a result, the driver of the vehicle was burnt alive. Identity of deceased driver not found.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. The vehicle was mostly gutted and its contents also caught fire.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.