Driver And Helper Narrowly Escape As Moving Truck Catches Fire In Mayurbhanj

Karanjia: A moving 10-wheeler truck caught fire near Katha Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this incident.

According to reports, The truck came from West Bengal and was moving towards Keonjhar, when it suddenly caught fire.

After detecting the fire, both the driver and the helper jumped out of the vehicle and narrowly escaped from getting hurt in the accident.

However, the vehicle was mostly gutted and its contents also caught fire. On being informed, Karanjia Fire Department reached the spot and doused the fire.

