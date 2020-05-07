Hema Malini, Odissi dance biggies, renowned Odia film actors feature in Mahasweta’s video on Odisha: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Legendary actor of Odia films Mahasweta Ray has come up with an inspiring video that wishes all the best to Odisha. The video houses a beautiful song in Odia ‘Jay Jay Jay Ho Odisha’. At a time when Odisha is facing the music of Coronavirus, the song boosts moral of people of the state. Besides, the star cast of the song deserves a special mention.

It will not be an exaggeration to name the video as a historic one. There are many proofs to this statement.

How the video is a historic one? First of all it stars legendary Hindi film actress Padmashri Hema Malini. As we all know, often epithet as Dream Girl, Hema ji has many super-duper hit films to her credit. And for those who don’t know about it, Hema ji is also an Odissi connoisseur. Again, the song stars Odissi dance exponents such as Ratikant Mohapatra (Shibu), Sujata Mohapatra and Meera Das.

Yet, the story does not ends here. The inspiring video also stars some of the most popular actors of Odia film industry such as Uttam Mohanty, Aparajita Mohanty, Mihir Das, Buddhaditya Mohanty and Mahasweta Ray.

Music of the video has been composed by Odia film’s renowned music director Premanand while the lyrics is by Basant Raj. Sabisesh, Dipti Rekha and Biswojit have lent voice to the song while it has been edited by Bijay.