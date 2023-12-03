Dreaded criminal Sushant Sahoo injured in police encounter in Salepur

Salepur: Dreaded criminal Sushant Sahoo alias Lipu was injured in an exchange of fire with police near Asureswar in Nischintkoili area of Salepur late night.

According to police, Nischinkoili police station SI Tapan Nayak along with his police staff conducted a raid when Sushant, a hardcore criminal of Jagatsinghpur and his aide were planning to commit a crime.

In self-defence, Sushant fired two rounds of bullets at the police, and in retaliation the SI Tapan Nayak fire one round of bullet on Sushant, following which a bullet hit his left leg and the police overpowered him.

He was immediately admitted to Nischintkoili Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to SCB medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Also Read: Dreaded Criminal Injured In Police Encounter In Cuttack