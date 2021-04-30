Dreaded Criminal Of Odisha Injured In Encounter, See Details

Cuttack: A dreaded criminal has been arrested by the twin city Commissionerate Police following an encounter in Cuttack city of Odisha.

The criminal has been identified as Sheikh Babu. He sustained injuries in the encounter which took place in Dargha Bazar said reports.

Acting on a tip-off, the Dargha Bazar police under the leadership of the IIC launched an operation. He sustained injuries on his left leg and got caught.

A number of criminal cases have been filed against Babu at various police stations across Odisha.