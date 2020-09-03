Cuttack: A dreaded criminal Prakash Behera alias Hadia (45) was allegedly murdered by miscreants near Fire Gada at Satichaura Chhaka in the city.

According to sources, Hadia was intercepted by two bike-borne miscreants while he was with one of his associates when the assailants attacked them with sword.

On being informed, Bidanasi police reached the spot and rushed the injured duo to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared Hadia brought dead.

Meanwhile, Bidanasi police have started into the murder case.

Reportedly, Hadia was involved in illegal liquor trading and many cases have been pending against him at several police stations.