Dreaded criminal injured in police encounter in Cuttack

Cuttack: Dreaded criminal Dipak Nayak sustained bullet injuries in police encounter in Cuttack City this evening. This was informed by the Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

According to reports, Nayak opened fire at a special squad of the Cuttack Commissionerate Police near Bidanasi. In retaliation, the police team fired at him following which he sustained bullet injuries on his left leg.

Police arrested the accused person and admitted him at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police seized a gun from his possessions.