Dreaded criminal injured in film-style encounter in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: On Saturday at around 1:30 am the Kharvelnagar police got a tip-off relating to the movement of the dreaded criminal Jitendra Palei alias Jitu.

It is worth mentioning that, Jitu was wanted in a bombing and attempt to murder case registered in Kharvelnagar police station of Bhubaneswar. The criminal was chased by a team consisting of Kharvel Nagar IIC and other officers.

As per reliable reports, the criminal was on the way to Bhubaneswar in a car and the team found him near Tankapani Road.

While chasing the car the criminal tried to escape using a kaccha (service) road near Bankual Kuakhai river embarkment .

The police team chased the criminal who started firing at the police team. To save the life of the Police personnel, Inspector Rajnikant Mishra IIC of Kharvel Nagar resorted to controlled firing in self defence.

In this encounter the dreaded criminal Jitu Palei has been injured and is undergoing treatment in the Capital Hospital of Bhai Bhubaneswar.

Further detailed information awaited in this matter.