Bhubaneswar: Dreaded criminal Ajay Nayak has been arrested by Jatni Police in Khurda district of Odisha today.

Acting on a tip-off, cops conducted a raid in Bachera village area under Jatni Police limits and arrested Ajay. A looted gun and four live bullets also were seized from his possession.

Sources at the police said that several cases like murder, hurling bombs, loot and extortion are pending against him at several police stations.

He will be forwarded to the court later today, added the source.