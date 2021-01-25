DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Released For Apprentice Posts, Apply Immediately

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has sought applications from qualified candidates for the posts of Apprentice.

Those candidates who are willing to apply for these posts can also visit the official website of DRDO and see detailed notifications (links are given below) issued in this regard and can also apply.

Vacancy Details:

Important dates:

Application Start Date: January 24, 2021

Last date for application: February 27, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 39 posts

Technician (ITI) Apprentice: 23 posts

Educational Qualification:

The educational qualification for applying to the Apprentice posts of DRDO varies by post, which you can see in detail in the notification.

Selection process:

The selection board of PXE will shortlist the candidates after checking the applications. The selection of candidates will be on the basis of merit. If there is a tie, the numbers of the lower qualifying exam will be confirmed. The selected candidates will also have to give a medical fitness certificate.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for the notification.