DRDO invites application for Project Scientist posts, Check details

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring job aspirants with the required eligibility for 12 Project Scientist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in till June 16, 2023. The application process is underway.

Check more details regarding vacancy, salary and other details of the recruitment drive below:

DRDO recruitment 2023 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies of Project scientists of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Project Scientist F, 2 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist E, 4 vacancies are for the post of project scientist D, 3 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist C, and 2 vacancies are for the post of project Scientist B.

Salary for DRDO Recruitment 2023

Mention below is the salary for DRDO Recruitment 2023:

Project Scientist ‘F’

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 220717.

Project Scientist ‘E’

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 201794.

Project Scientist ‘D’

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 124612.

Project Scientist ‘C’

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 108073.

Project Scientist ‘B’

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 90789.

Direct link to apply

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a personal interview. The final selection of candidates will be purely on the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview only.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee.

How to apply for DRDO recruitment 2023

Go to the official website at rac.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link under advt. no 144

Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 16.

