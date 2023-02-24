DRDO honey trap: Senior officer arrested for leaking information to Pakistan

Balasore: The Odisha police on Friday have arrested a senior officer for leaking confidential information to a Pakistan agent at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Chandipur.

The accused has been working as a senior technical officer at the ITR.

According to the police, the senior officer was honey trapped by a Pakistani agent who was operating from Rawalpindi with sexual photos and videos via Whatsapp. The mobile has been seized from the accused.

A case has been registered in this connection at the Chandipur Police Station under Sections 120-A, 120-B and 31 of the IPC, and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.