DRDO Espionage case: Pakistan link surfaces, four facebook accounts being operated

Bhubaneswar: In the highly sensitive Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) espionage case, the Odisha Crime Branch confirmed Pakistan links of the mysterious woman.

Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda while briefing media, said the Pakistan link in the espionage case has been established from four Facebook account of the mystery woman.

The accounts were being operated from Pakistan through proxy IPs to keep the location secret. Out of the four accounts, three were operated from Islamabad whereas one was from Rawalpindi, informed Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda.

Most of the time they were using proxy IP adresses of Pakistan. They have also used proxy IPs of India, US and Germany to hide secrets, said Crime Branch ADG.

The mystery woman is still chatting with some people as out of her seven Facebook accounts, some are now active. “We are trying to trace the persons with whom the woman is in contact,” he added.

Noteworthy, Odisha Police arrested five contractual employees of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Chandipur in Balasore district on charges of leaking classified defence secrets to foreign agents. Later it had been learned that the accused persons had been honey-trapped by a suspected female operatives.

