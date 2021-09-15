DRDO Chandipur employees arrested over espionage charges were honey-trapped

Balasore: The four arrested contractual employees of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Chandipur in Balasore district on charges of leaking classified defence secrets to foreign agents were honey trapped.

According to police sources, one of the contractual employee had link with a Pakistani woman via social media.The woman wanted to visit the Chandipur missile base. The four arrested were sending information about the Chandipur base to the woman on daily basis. The female agent had identified herself as a resident of Uttar-Pradesh.

The woman reportedly lured all of them to leak secret information of DRDO to her. She showed the desire of visiting the Chandipur base, for that she required a sim card and for that she paid Rs 20,000. She took information regarding DRDO via whatsapp number.

Although the contact number was from Balasore, but the agent was able to contact them from Pakistan.

Meanwhile , the people who were arrested for the espionage charges, have been identified as Basanta Behera, Tulu Behera and Sheikh Musaq and Hemanta Mistry. Based on input received from reliable sources, four persons were apprehended in Chandipur police station under Case No.76, Dt.14.09.21, U/S- 120-B/121-A/34 IPC-R/W- Sec-3, 4&5 of Official Secret Act by Balasore District police.

The case was registered for committing offence of causing serious harm to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation and further interrogation of these four detainees and some others is going on to unearth more evidence in the case, it said.

Earlier, in January 2015, a former DRDO employee Iswar Chandra Behera was arrested on charge of spying for Pakistan Intelligence Agency, ISI. He was convicted with life imprisonment on February 11 this year.