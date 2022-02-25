Drastic fall in Covid-19 cases reported in Twin City of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha has registered 24 new Covid-19 cases on February 25. On the other hand, Cuttack city (CMC area) recorded a single positive case today.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the total 24 positive cases registered today, 6 cases are quarantine cases while 18 cases are local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,56,217. The recovered cases are 1,54,468. The total deceased cases are 1183. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 545.

The lone Covid positive case reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC area) was from home quarantine.

The total cases in CMC are 55,996 while the recovered cases are 55,505. Active cases today are 62 while the deaths are 429.

The recovered cases in BMC and CMC today are 51 and 16 respectively.

Odisha reported 345 fresh cases of Covid including 111 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,323.

Reportedly, among the 345 positives, 202 patients are in quarantine, and 143 are the local contacts. There are as many as 3375 active cases in Odisha.