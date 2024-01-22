Dr Iti Samanta offers prayer at Kalarabanka Ram temple

Cuttack: Following the pran pratistha at the Ayodhya Ram temple today, special worships were performed in many temples across the country. Accordingly, special worship was performed at the Shree Ram temple in model village Kalarabanka in Cuttack district of Odisha.

Dr Iti Samanta, litterateur and chief editor of Odisha’s popular magazines ‘Kadambini’ and ‘Kunikatha’ participated in the worship. The worship took place at the Mahaprabhu Raghunath Jew temple and Bhakta Siromani Sankat Mochan temple managed by Nilimarani Memorial Charitable Trust.

Following the pran pratistha at the Ayodhya Ram temple today the special worship was performed in Kalarabanka in Odisha. On this occasion yagnya, dipadana, mahasnana, alati, mailam, tadapa, sankirtan were done along with special worship at the temple in Kalarabanka.

Thousands of devotees visited the temple in Kalarabanka and offered prayers. They did dipadana and took the opportunity of getting blessed by the God.

On this occasion Kadambini and Kunikatha editor Dr Iti Samanta participated in the worship and chanted names of Lord Ram along with the students.

The program was conducted by the staff members, office bearers and priests of Nilimarani Memorial Charitable Trust.