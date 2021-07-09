Dr. Iti Samanta appointed chairperson of ‘WAJA Odisha’

Bhubaneswar: Noted Entrepreneur, Creative Writer, Journalist and Editor of ‘Kadambini’ and ‘Kunikatha’ magazines, Dr. Iti Samanta has been appointed the chairperson of Writers And Journalist Association (WAJA) Odisha.

Dr. Iti Samanta has been appointed following the decision of the national committee of the WAJA India.

National General Secretary of WAJA India, Shivandra Prakash Diwedi has issued a letter from Delhi about the appointment of Dr. Iti Samanta as chairperson of WAJA Odisha.

To unite the writers and journalists of different Indian languages and to bring the literature of different languages on a common platform for their development and play a responsible role to achieve this objective is the sole aim of WAJA India.

All the national committee members of WAJA India welcomed the appointment of Dr Iti Samanta and are hopeful that the Odisha unit will do its best to achieve the objectives of the association under her leadership.

