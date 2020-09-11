Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday appointed Dr A Chellakumar as the new in-charge of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

Chellakumar has replaced Jitendra Singh for the party organisational post .

The OPCC has welcomed the Tamilnadu leader as the new incharge of state PCC

Hearty welcome to our new AICC incharge @DrAChellaKumar ji ! Congratulations on your appointment as the new incharge of Odisha PCC. #TeamINCOdisha pic.twitter.com/J0RhR1IwWx — Odisha Congress (@INCOdisha) September 11, 2020

Senior Congress leader from Odisha, Bhakta Charan Das has been named in-charge of Mizoram and Manipur.