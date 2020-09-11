A chella kumar

Dr Chellakumar appointed as Odisha Congress in-charge

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday appointed Dr A Chellakumar as the new in-charge of  Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

Chellakumar has replaced Jitendra Singh  for the party organisational post .

The OPCC has welcomed  the Tamilnadu leader as the new incharge of state PCC

Related News

Series Of Accidents In Balasore Leaves 2 Critically Injured

‘Peer Leaders’ To Create Awareness on COVID-19…

Bhubaneswar reports 413 new COVID-19 positives, 429…

Doctor films MBBS student’s bathing video in Odisha’s…

Senior Congress leader from Odisha, Bhakta Charan Das has been named in-charge of Mizoram and Manipur.

 

You might also like
State

7th Pay Commission: Central employees get cheaper loans from the government to build…

State

Series Of Accidents In Balasore Leaves 2 Critically Injured

State

‘Peer Leaders’ To Create Awareness on COVID-19 During Upcoming Festive…

State

Odisha FC ropes in Australian defender Jacob Tratt ahead of 7th edition of ISL

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7