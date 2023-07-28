Dr. Ashish Ghosh appointed as Director IIIT, Bhubaneswar

Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal has appointed Dr. Ashish Ghosh as Director, of the IIIT, Bhubaneswar. 

Bhubaneswar: Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal has appointed Dr. Ashish Ghosh as Director, of the International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted that, the appointment has been made for a period of five years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Ghosh is now working as Professor and Project Director, Technology Innovation Hub, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

He has as many as 28 years of teaching experience. He has authored 10 books and successfully guided 10 Phd scholars.

