Father in law of VK Pandian IAS death
Image for representation

Eminent pediatrician Dr Akshay Kumar Rout passes away in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Eminent pediatrician Dr Akshay Kumar Rout passed away today in Bhubaneswar. He was the father of Odisha Mission Shakti Director Sujata Karthikeyan and father-in-law of CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

Dr Rout is originally from Baluria village in Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district in Odisha. He was a renowned pediatrician in Jamshedpur.

He was famous in Tatanagar of Jharkhand for treating children of poor families with minimal cost or free of cost.

