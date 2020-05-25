Eminent pediatrician Dr Akshay Kumar Rout passes away in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Eminent pediatrician Dr Akshay Kumar Rout passed away today in Bhubaneswar. He was the father of Odisha Mission Shakti Director Sujata Karthikeyan and father-in-law of CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

Dr Rout is originally from Baluria village in Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district in Odisha. He was a renowned pediatrician in Jamshedpur.

He was famous in Tatanagar of Jharkhand for treating children of poor families with minimal cost or free of cost.