Dr Achyuta Samanta visits Mayurbhanj branch of KISS

Baripada: KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta visited the Mayurbhanj branch of KISS, the Adani-KISS residential tribal school in Bankisola. After commencement of classes this is for the first time that Dr Samanta visited the school.

After reaching at the school campus the students welcomed him in tribal style with dance. Only meant for girl students, pupils have started taking admission here since beginning of the current session. They got encouraged after presence of the Founder Dr Samanta at the school.

Visiting the campus Dr Samanta talked to the students. On this occasion he distributed the fruits and sweets that he had taken from Bhubaneswar. During the discussion, the students said that they are being provided food, health services, sports training and education in proper time. He also explained the teachers to take care of the students properly.

Only girl students from Mayurbhanj district are studying at this school. In the first phase 600 girl students have been admitted to the school. After completing Class X from there, they shall get higher education at KISS, Bhubaneswar.

During his visit the alumni of KISS had met Dr Samanta in Mayurbhanj. He became happy to know that the students have been employed in higher positions after passing out from KISS.

On this occasion the school staff, alumni of KISS there and parents of students felicitated him as Dr Samanta had recently been given honourary doctorate by his alma meter Utkal university.