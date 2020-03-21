Dr Achyuta Samanta urges people to support Janata Curfew on March 22
KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta (File Pic)

Dr Achyuta Samanta urges people to support ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 1

Bhubaneswar: KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta today appealed the people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday to combat coronavirus outbreak.

The Kandhamal MP took to twitter route to request the people to take part in the ‘Janata Curfew’ tomorrow.

 

Dr Samanta also lauded the steps taken by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik  to contain the spread of corona virus outbreak in the state.

Related News

Janata Curfew: List of trains cancelled by East Coast…

Bus fares reduced in Odisha after revision in diesel price

Odisha’s 17 districts to receive light to moderate rainfall…

Clear explanation of Odd even number formula for running of…

Among other major decisions, the Chief  Minister today ordered lockdown of as many as five districts and eight major towns of the state including capital city Bhubaneswar for a week.

The lockdown will be in force in five districts — Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Angul as well as eight major towns — Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur road and Jajpur town, Bhadrak from 7.00 am on March 22 till 9.00 pm on March 29.

However, hospitals, clinics, medical shops, grocery shops, restaurants (only takeaways and home deliveries) vegetables, meat and milk shops/bread and bakery (but selling of tea and other beverages in the same premises have to be closed), Railways, bus stands and airports will be open as well as public transport.

Similarly, the administrative functions, police, health, fire, electricity, water, municipal services, banks, ATMs, petrol pumps shall remain open along with private establishments that support the above services or are linked to the fight against coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached to 283, when the last reports came in.

You might also like
State

Janata Curfew: List of trains cancelled by East Coast Railway

State

Bus fares reduced in Odisha after revision in diesel price

State

Odisha’s 17 districts to receive light to moderate rainfall today

State

Clear explanation of Odd even number formula for running of vehicles in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.