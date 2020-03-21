Dr Achyuta Samanta urges people to support Janata Curfew on March 22

Bhubaneswar: KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta today appealed the people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday to combat coronavirus outbreak.

The Kandhamal MP took to twitter route to request the people to take part in the ‘Janata Curfew’ tomorrow.

I urge all the citizens to support the clarion call of our honourable PM Shri @NarendraModi ji and take part in the #JanataCurfew this Sunday (tomorrow) to fight the #CoronaVirus. Read Full Story: https://t.co/ci3wKx4qgE pic.twitter.com/1b2rt1OUXk — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) March 21, 2020

Dr Samanta also lauded the steps taken by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contain the spread of corona virus outbreak in the state.

Among other major decisions, the Chief Minister today ordered lockdown of as many as five districts and eight major towns of the state including capital city Bhubaneswar for a week.

The lockdown will be in force in five districts — Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Angul as well as eight major towns — Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur road and Jajpur town, Bhadrak from 7.00 am on March 22 till 9.00 pm on March 29.

However, hospitals, clinics, medical shops, grocery shops, restaurants (only takeaways and home deliveries) vegetables, meat and milk shops/bread and bakery (but selling of tea and other beverages in the same premises have to be closed), Railways, bus stands and airports will be open as well as public transport.

Similarly, the administrative functions, police, health, fire, electricity, water, municipal services, banks, ATMs, petrol pumps shall remain open along with private establishments that support the above services or are linked to the fight against coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached to 283, when the last reports came in.