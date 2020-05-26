Bhubaneswar: This effort of Dr. Achyuta Samanta surely needs commendation as he is worried for the students of KISS even though they are at their homes these days.

About 30,000 students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar are now stranded at their homes in different districts of Odisha due to lock down which has been imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the founder of KISS left no stone unturned to educate the students even though they are at their homes. Not only study materials he also sent food material and essential commodities so that they can continue their study at home without any hurdle. Teachers and staff of KISS were preparing for the last 15 days for swift distribution of the materials.

Dr. Samanta sent books, copies, pencils and other study materials as well as food materials including flattened rice, sugar, cereals, biscuits and also tooth paste, soaps etc. to the students in 25 buses.

On Monday, the Kandhamal MP cum Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Samanta sent all the above mentioned materials to different districts of the state. The materials will be handed over to the guardians of the students in their home districts. KISS Secretary RN Das and CEO Dr. Prashanta Routray were also present on this occasion.

It is to be noted that tribal students are provided with education, study materials, food and accommodation free of cost at KISS campus in Bhubaneswar. However, as 30,000 students are now at their homes, they have been educated online since imposition of lock down in March. However, although the new academic session has already started and they had not books, copies etc. which are most essential for study Dr Samanta made the arrangement accordingly.

Parents of the students of KISS have highly appreciated this effort of Dr. Samanta and have conveyed their gratitude in this regard.