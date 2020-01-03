Dr. Achyuta Samanta selected as Chief Patron of Volleyball Federation of India

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been nominated as the Chief Patron of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), declared Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, Secretary General, VFI at the valedictory ceremony of 68th Senior National Volleyball Championship (Men & Women) 2019 held at KIIT Stadium on 2nd January, 2020.

Founder of KIIT and KISS and Kandhamal MP Dr. Samanta was offered the position in lieu of his immense contribution towards sports, games and sports-persons in the State, National and International arena.

Considering his significant contribution in the field of sports and promotion of players, the Federation has nominated Dr. Samanta as the Chief Patron. Under his tutelage, the Volleyball in India will prosper and achieve new heights at National and International level. For the wholesome development of Indian Volleyball, all necessary steps will be taken as per the advice of Dr. Samanta, Jhakar said.

“Dr. Samanta has been actively patronizing sports and games at the state, national and international level,” said Jhakhar. The executive committee of VFI decided to nominate Dr. Samanta as the Chief Patron after getting his consent.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Samanta said, “Honoured to be selected as the Chief Patron of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) as declared by the Chief Secretary of VFI at the closing ceremony of 68th National Volleyball Championship 2019. This prestigious position is bestowed on me for our ( KIIT and KISS) contribution towards the Indian sports and Sportsmen. We commit to achieve success in all events including Olympic medal in future. Thanks to the VFI for honouring me and I promise to work dedicatedly for the betterment of the sports.”