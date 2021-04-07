Bhubaneswar: Educationist and Social worker Dr. Achyua Samanta met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday and presented his authored book ‘My Mother – My Hero’.

Being a well versed writer and ideal reader he was happy to receive the book.

It is to be noted that the said book had been inaugurated by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu recently.

Neelimarani, the mother of Dr. Achyuta Samanta was an ordinary human being with some extraordinary dreams and vision to help society. Her ideology put a deep impact on Dr. Samanta for doing something for society.

Living a life full of struggles, Neelimarani could develop a small remote village into a smart village and Manapur into a smart panchayat. How she had always been insisting Dr. Samanta for the development of their native village Kalarabanka is the main theme of the book.