KIIT and KISS Founder, Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta founded ‘Art of Giving’ has won second place for the 2021 MacJannet Prize for Global Citizenship by Talloires Network & McJannet Foundation, USA as an exceptional student community and civic engagement initiative by KIIT University and KISS Foundation.

The award in second position in the world includes a financial support of $5,000 USD to bolster program activities. Out of nomination from 15 countries, Art of Giving is placed in the second position among the 10 selected finalists from 8 countries. Rhodes University, South Africa and University of Manchester, UK have won the first and third positions respectively.

Taking to Twitter Dr Samanta presented his response over Art of Giving winning the international award. He wrote, “Extremely glad to learn that ‘Art of Giving’ has won second place for the 2021 MacJannet Prize for Global Citizenship by Talloires Network & McJannet Foundation, USA as an exceptional student community and civic engagement initiative by KIIT University and KISS Foundation.

Art of Giving is all about creating an unconditional and sustainable abundance of love, peace and happiness and contentment for others through gestures of kindness and generosity.

Under the umbrella of Art of Giving, KIIT & KISS has initiated civic engagement initiatives like Khwaab, Kompassions, Kritarth, Rural Development at Kalarabanka, Maitri, Basti Raahgiri and many more since 2013. Art of Giving, a philosophy to spread peace and happiness in the society based on the foundation of compassion and humanitariansm was founded in 2013. Since then, it has become an active movement with dynamic campaigns throughout the year and observation of International Day of Art of Giving on 17 May across the globe. Express my thanks to the selection panel for recognising the community work accomplished under the aegis of Art of Giving.

The Art of Giving program strives to share the spirit of generosity and kindness to their community and the world in order to address a variety of societal issues. The program offers resources and student-led initiatives to improve access to inclusive education, support gender equality, uplift indigenous communities and promote sustainable development. The program also partners with local community leaders who act as “change makers” and are one of the pillars of the program.

“I feel honoured that the Art of Giving has won Second Place for the 2021 MacJannet Prize for Global Citizenship. I would like to express my special thanks to the Selection Committee. It inspires us to continue our civic and community engagement work.” – Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Program Director and Founder of KIIT and KISS said.