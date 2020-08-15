Dr Achyuta Samanta felicitates Corona Warriors

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Founder of KISS and KIIT, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta felicitated the Corona Warriors of KIMS hospital today on the occasion of Independence Day.

Dr. Samanta presented the Coroana warriors flower bouquet and chocolate and wished them good wishes.

Corona warriors including doctors, nurses and sanitary workers are providing their precious services to the society in these days. Hence, they must be praised. The society will always hail them.

