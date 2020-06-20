achyuta samanta in forbes

Dr Achyuta Samanta featured in Forbes magazine

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Educationist, Philanthropist and founder of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Dr Achyuta Samanta has been featured in the prestigious Forbes magazine. Jackie Abramian, who is best known for writing on women empowerment, has come up with an article on Forbes that extensively depicts works of Dr Samanta.

In the inception of the article only the writer has narrated how Dr Samanta got inspired by her mother’s wisdom. In the words of the writer, “Inspired by his mother’s wisdom–empowering a woman can change the fortune of a village–social activist Dr. Achyuta Samanta used his $100 savings at age 26 to establish the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, capital of India’s eastern state of Odisha. He concurrently opened the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS)–unleashing a social revolution to educate and empower India’s overlooked, poverty-stricken indigenous population, and reversing illiterate girls’ lives destined for child marriages.”

In a tweet Kandhamal MP Dr Samanta thanked the writer and said that a mother’s wisdom ignited India’s social revolution and finally the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences was founded.

