Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with his 50th Honorary Doctorate

Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Samanta creates a record of being the one with the most Honorary Doctorates in India, as he receives his 50th one from his alma mater, Utkal University

State
By Himanshu 0
Bhubaneswar: The founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta was conferred with his 50th Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater, Utkal University on Friday. With this he set a new record in India by becoming the first man in the country to hold 50 Honorary Doctorates.

It seems losing his father at the age of 4 and struggling for food to now giving food and education to millions, Dr Samanta is born to serve and create records.

Educationist, Philanthropist and Humanitarian Dr Samanta had done his Post Graduation in Chemistry from Utkal University.

