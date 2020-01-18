Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with CSI Lifetime Achievement Award

Bhubaneswar: By adding another feather to his cap Kandhamal MP and renowned educationist of the State, Dr Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Computer Society of India (CSI) on Saturday.

Dr Samanta was awarded at the valedictory ceremony of 53 rd Annual Convention of CSI at Bhubaneswar by Justice Sanjay K Mishra, Judge, Orissa High Court at Bhubaneswar.

Dr Samanta was conferred with this award for his immense contribution towards education and social work. The award recognizes Dr Samanta’s contribution in making a difference to the society through education. He thanked CSI for conferring him this prestigious award. Earlier Dr Samanta was also conferred with Honorary Fellowship Award in 2014.

This award is among the highest national-level awards of the Society, instituted in the year 1979, with an intention to honour distinguished personalities who have served the society with dedication, devotion and faith or those who have excelled in fields related to the society.