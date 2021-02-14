Bhubaneswar: The Desh Bhagat University in Punjab conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree on Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS. He was given the honour for his outstanding and relentless contribution towards Social Service and Education.

Including this one, so far Dr Samanta has been conferred with Doctorate from a total of 45 reputed universities of India and abroad.

Kandhamal MP Dr. Samanta has been working in the field of education and social work for the last 30 years.

“I feel immensely humbled and honoured to be conferred with Honorary Doctorate by DBUIndia, Punjab for my relentless contribution to Social Service and Education. Thanks to the members of the Board for proposing my name and making it my 45th Honoris Causa. Such recognition inspires me to work towards my cause of achieving zero poverty, zero hunger, zero illiteracy.,” said Dr. Samanta on twitter and expressed his gratitude to the University.

