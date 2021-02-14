Dr Achyuta Samanta Conferred With Another Honorary Doctorate

By IANS
dr. achyut samanta

Bhubaneswar: The Desh Bhagat University in Punjab conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree on Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS. He was given the honour for his outstanding and relentless contribution towards Social Service and Education.

Including this one, so far Dr Samanta has been conferred with Doctorate from  a total of 45 reputed universities of India and abroad.

Kandhamal MP Dr. Samanta has been working in the field of education and social work for the last 30 years.

“I feel immensely humbled and honoured to be conferred with Honorary Doctorate by DBUIndia, Punjab for my relentless contribution to Social Service and Education. Thanks to the members of the Board for proposing my name and making it my 45th Honoris Causa. Such recognition inspires me to work towards my cause of achieving zero poverty, zero hunger, zero illiteracy.,” said Dr. Samanta on twitter and expressed his gratitude to the University.

You might also like
State

Injured owl rescued in Puri of Odisha

State

Youth Dies In Front Of Daughter, Wife In Road Accident In Ganjam Of Odisha

State

Odisha Jharaphula death: Family Members Threaten Mass Immolation

State

Jajpur ‘Pihu’ Missing Case: Police Announce Cash Reward for Information, Paste…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.