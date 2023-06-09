Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with 52nd Honorary Doctorate

Eminent educationist, social worker and Founder, KIIT & KISS, Prof. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with honorary doctorate degree by Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (Deemed-to-be-University), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The university awarded him the Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during its 39th convocation ceremony, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of education and social service. Unfortunately, Prof. Samanta was unable to personally receive this honor due to unforeseen commitments.

This honorary doctorate marks the 52nd such distinction for Prof. Samanta. He expressed his gratitude to the authorities of Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (Deemed-to-be-University) for the recognition, stating, “I am delighted to receive this honorary doctorate, and I am truly humbled and grateful to the board for selecting me. It will motivate me to do even more.”

The convocation ceremony was graced by Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs; Dr. Kiran Hazarika, Pro Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU; Prof. Mohamed Rela, Chancellor, BIHER; and Dr. K. Vijaya Bhaskar Raju, Vice-Chancellor.