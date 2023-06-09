Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with 52nd Honorary Doctorate

The doctorate was given by the Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (Deemed-to-be-University), Chennai, Tamil Nadu

State
By Himanshu 0
Achyuta Samanta conferred with 52nd Doctorate
Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta

Eminent educationist, social worker and Founder, KIIT & KISS, Prof. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with honorary doctorate degree by Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (Deemed-to-be-University), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The university awarded him the Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during its 39th convocation ceremony, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of education and social service. Unfortunately, Prof. Samanta was unable to personally receive this honor due to unforeseen commitments.

This honorary doctorate marks the 52nd such distinction for Prof. Samanta. He expressed his gratitude to the authorities of Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (Deemed-to-be-University) for the recognition, stating, “I am delighted to receive this honorary doctorate, and I am truly humbled and grateful to the board for selecting me. It will motivate me to do even more.”

Must Read

The First Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav Kicks Off At KIIT

Bhubaneswar: State Level Handloom Expo inaugurated at Ekamra…

The convocation ceremony was graced by Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs; Dr. Kiran Hazarika, Pro Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU; Prof. Mohamed Rela, Chancellor, BIHER; and Dr. K. Vijaya Bhaskar Raju, Vice-Chancellor.

Also read: Puri: Lord Jagannath, Siblings To Get Phuluri Oil Treatment On 5th Day Of Anasara Today

You might also like
State

Odisha: Bishnupada Sethi appointed OSD, General Administration, Aravind Agrawal…

State

Puri: Lord Jagannath, siblings to get Phuluri oil treatment on 5th day of Anasara…

State

Odisha: Rohit Pujari dropped from the ministry by CM Naveen Patnaik

State

Bahanaga High School to be reconstructed under 5T Model

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans