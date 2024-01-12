Dr. Achyuta Samanta conferred 56th Honorary Doctorate Degree by Huafan University, Taiwan

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT and KISS University founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred his 56th Honorary Doctorate Degree by Huafan University in Taiwan, said reports on Friday.

This is Dr. Samanta's 56th honorary doctorate degree.

It is further worth mentioning that, he has been conferred the honor for his outstanding contribution in the field of education and social justice and women empowerment.

This honorary doctorate is awarded in a special program at Huafan University. Dr. Samanta’s special representatives received the honorary doctorate in his absence.

Further, Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been involved in the development of tribal education through the KISS University since the past three decades. Apart from this, he has also been doing remarkable work in the field of social justice and women empowerment.