Dr Achyuta Samant reviews progress of developmental works in Kandhamal

Phulbani: Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta has attended a number of events in Boudh and Kandhamal district recently. He first attended a national level seminar at the Boudh Adarsha Mahavidyalaya and addressed the audience. Later, he took stock of the work of the under construction KISS campus at Lunibahal. He also took stock of the development of the Khordha-Balangir Rail project.

Later today Dr Samanta he visited Rangapali in Kantamal Block and reviewed the work of the 200 bedded upcoming hospital and KISS School construction work. People of Kantamal will get improved health care service. He said that by coming up of the School in the area will develop towards value education. Officials of KISS and KIIT were present along with the Kandhamal MP.

Later, Dr Samanta visited Phulbani and reviewed the work of the upcoming 200 bedded hospital at Baida and the under construction KISS school.

Later, Dr Samanta visited Baliguda. In Mahasing BJD workers welcomed the MP. He also enquired about the modern Medical College and Residential school here. He discussed with local representatives and the locals about developmental works in the area. He also reviewed facilities of Education, Health, Communication and Tourism in Baliguda.

The locals of Kandhamal have thanked MP Dr Samanta for the development of Railways, Telecom Network and Tourism development in the district.

Also read: CM Naveen Patnaik Mentions KIIT University During Discussion In Japan