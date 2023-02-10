Dowry death in Odisha: Family protest with dead body

Nayagarh: A woman was allegedly killed for dowry at Kesharasigha village under Fatehgarh police outpost in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

Puja Kadua of Kesharasigha had married to Jitendra Juhar of Jagannathprasad village four years ago. Her family members had reportedly given dowry as demanded by Jitendra’s family members.

However, some months after their marriage, Jitendra’s family members tortured Puja both physically and mentally by allegedly demanding more dowries including a bike.

On February 8, Jitendra’s family members allegedly thrashed Puja and poisoned her with the aim to kill her. She was admitted at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. However, she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Demanding the arrest of Jitendra’s family members and seeking justice for Puja, her family members protested infront of the Fatehgarh police outpost with her dead body throughout the night yesterday.