Downward Trend In Covid Cases In Odisha, 1904 Positives In The Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Covid 19 tally in Odisha touched 2,72,250 on Tuesday with 1904 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the new COVID cases, 1115 are from quarantine centres and 789 are local cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positives Cases: 1904

In quarantine: 1115

Local contacts: 789

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 109

2. Balasore: 90

3. Bargarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 66

6. Boudh: 24

7. Cuttack: 111

8. Deogarh: 21

9. Dhenkanal: 50

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 39

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 49

14. Jharsuguda: 51

15. Kalahandi: 76

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 106

18. Keonjhar: 56

19. Khurda: 221

20. Koraput: 36

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 93

23. Nawarangpur: 43

24. Nayagarh: 32

25. Nuapada: 128

26. Puri: 49

27. Rayagada: 17

28. Sambalpur: 44

29. Sonepur: 73

30. Sundargarh: 100

31. State Pool: 43